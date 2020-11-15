John A. Simpson
December 11, 1939-November 11, 2020
Clear Lake - John Arthur Simpson, 80 of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Clear Lake Fire Station, 711 2nd Ave N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dean Hess officiating, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the fire station.
Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Fire Department.
John was born December 11, 1939, the son of George and Nellie (McGarry) Simpson in Rome, NY. He married Donna Jones on March 28, 1961, at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church.
John grew up and attended school in Camden, NY before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He worked most of his life as a supervisor at the Buttertop Bakery in Clear Lake, while also serving on the volunteer fire department, where for more than 20 years he was the fire chief. Later in life he worked for the Iowa DNR at McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura.
John enjoyed spending a lot of his time outdoors camping, fishing and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also liked socializing with friends at their morning coffee group.
John is survived by his wife, Donna Simpson of Clear Lake; son, Tim Simpson of Urbandale, IA; five grandchildren, Brandy (Adam) Davis of Joice, IA, Lindsey Brooking of Clear Lake, Troy Simpson of Alaska, Camie Simpson of Clear Lake and Rose Simpson of Mason City; nine great-grandchildren, Landry, Tori, Zaden, Abbraxlynn, Maebrey, Gatley, Mika, Isaac and Brady; siblings, Ray (Sandy) Simpson, Richard “Dick” Simpson and Robert Simpson; and sister-in-law, Joyce Simpson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Brenda Brooking and Dale Simpson; and brother, Clarence “Herb” Simpson.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N. Clear Lake, IA 50428. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
