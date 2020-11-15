John A. Simpson

December 11, 1939-November 11, 2020

Clear Lake - John Arthur Simpson, 80 of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Clear Lake Fire Station, 711 2nd Ave N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dean Hess officiating, where military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the fire station.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake Fire Department.

John was born December 11, 1939, the son of George and Nellie (McGarry) Simpson in Rome, NY. He married Donna Jones on March 28, 1961, at the Clear Lake Evangelical Free Church.

John grew up and attended school in Camden, NY before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He worked most of his life as a supervisor at the Buttertop Bakery in Clear Lake, while also serving on the volunteer fire department, where for more than 20 years he was the fire chief. Later in life he worked for the Iowa DNR at McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura.