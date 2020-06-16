John A. McMurchy
March 12, 1944 - June 4, 2020
John Allen McMurchy, 76, passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 at Allen Hospital in Waterloo of complications of Covid-19.
A private family burial service will be held at the Howardville Cemetery north of Floyd.
John McMurchy was born March 12, 1944, to Daniel and Dorothy (Moore) McMurchy and lived most of his life on the family farm with his brother, sister, and uncle. John attended country school and then Charles City School. John helped three generations of McMurchys with the farm work—his father and brother and then his nephew, Tim. He was in high demand at hay bailing time, both at home and for the neighbors. In his spare time, he especially enjoyed fishing for trout in the Orchard trout stream. He also spent many happy hours snowmobiling and gardening.
After retirement, he moved into Charles City where he continued his love of fishing and enjoyed exploring the town on his bicycle and visiting friends in the nursing home. As his health deteriorated, he spent the last two years at Pillar of Cedar Valley Nursing Facility in Waterloo.
John is survived by his brother, Robert (Barbara) McMurchy; sister, Margaret (Wayne) Schumacher; five nieces and nephews and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
