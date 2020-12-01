John A. Marino

December 11, 1951-November 26, 2020

Clear Lake – John Anthony Marino, 68, of Clear Lake, died from the coronavirus disease on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to John's family to be dispersed among his local interests and passions.

John was born December 11, 1951, the son of Harold and Corrienne (Nielson) Marino in Marshalltown, IA. He married Linda Halsne on November 24, 2007, in Mason City.

John graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1970. He worked for Dean Snyder Construction prior to working as an assistant to the city building inspector. He became Clear Lake's building inspector in 1984; retiring in April of 2015. He was currently working as Ventura's Building Inspector.