April 8, 2022

John A. Jordan, 59, of Clear Lake passed away April 8, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, 2391 330th St, Forest City, IA 50436 with Rev. Robert Snitzer officiating. He will be buried at Brush Point Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com