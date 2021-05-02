John A. Fangman

November 9, 1930-April 29, 2021

Britt-John A. Fangman, 90, of Britt passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.

Rosary will be held at 1:45 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until the Scriptural Wake Service at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

John Andrew Fangman was born November 9, 1930 to George and Mary (Lensing) Fangman in Bancroft, Iowa. He was raised and educated in Bancroft, graduating from St. John's Catholic High School with the Class of 1949.

John was a frequent attendee of dances at various ballrooms around the area. It was at such a dance at the Plantation Ballroom in Whittemore that a young lady from St. Benedict caught his eye. John was united in marriage to Rosalyn Fangman on October 14, 1952 at St. Benedict.