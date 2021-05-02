John A. Fangman
November 9, 1930-April 29, 2021
Britt-John A. Fangman, 90, of Britt passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home in Britt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Joseph Sevcik officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.
Rosary will be held at 1:45 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until the Scriptural Wake Service at 4:00 PM. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
John Andrew Fangman was born November 9, 1930 to George and Mary (Lensing) Fangman in Bancroft, Iowa. He was raised and educated in Bancroft, graduating from St. John's Catholic High School with the Class of 1949.
John was a frequent attendee of dances at various ballrooms around the area. It was at such a dance at the Plantation Ballroom in Whittemore that a young lady from St. Benedict caught his eye. John was united in marriage to Rosalyn Fangman on October 14, 1952 at St. Benedict.
While in 7th grade, John began working at Deitering Implement in Bancroft as a mechanic, and he continued with them following his graduation from high school, and eventually moved into sales. In 1953, John opened Rake Implement, selling ag equipment from Minneapolis-Moline, New Holland, New Idea, and eventually, Oliver. In 1957, the family moved to Britt, and began operating Britt Implement, adding Ford along with cars and trucks from Dodge. Following the closing of Britt Implement in 1983, John worked at Corwith Red Power, Kerns Implement in Britt, and for various implement dealers in Minnesota and Des Moines. He was known far and wide to be an expert in repairing baling equipment.
John served as president of the Iowa and Nebraska Farm Equipment Dealers Association, and during his term, Iowa passed legislation exempting ag equipment from sales tax. He was instrumental in the founding of the Hancock County Agricultural Museum, was a member of the Britt Lions Club and served on Britt City Council. He was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Britt, where he served on various church councils and was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. John was a talented woodworker, building a variety of items for family and friends, including rocking horses for each of his grandchildren. He loved going on fishing trips with family and friends to Canada and South Dakota.
John is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Fangman of Britt; children Cyndy (Jim) Powers of Spirit Lake, Rick Fangman of Cedar Rapids, Kelly (Randy) Wunsch of Garner, Joney (John) Coldagelli of New Prague, Minnesota; grandchildren Julie (Justin) Shaffer of Urbandale, Molly (Jeremy) Aranda of O'Fallon, Missouri, Megan (Thomas) Jilg of Alton, Iowa, Matthew Wunsch of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Alexandra Fangman of Cedar Rapids, Madeline (John) Taylor of Ankeny, Michael Coldagelli of Eagan, Minnesota and Chloe Coldagelli of New Prague, Minnesota; great-grandchildren Joseph Aranda, Jacob Aranda, Grace Aranda, John Paul Aranda, Mary Aranda, Hannah Shaffer, Claire Shaffer, Calvin Jilg and Oliver Jilg; sister-in-law Ethel Kohlhaas of LuVerne; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
John was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy Fangman in 2018, sisters Veronica Knecht, Agnes Vaske, Mary Elaine Quinn, Mildred Jackson, Anna Fangman; brother Melvin Fangman; sister-in-law Bobby Welter and brothers-in-laws Melvin Arndorfer and Loren Arndorfer.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or The American Heart Association.
www.ewingfh.com Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, IA 50423, 641-843-3839
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.