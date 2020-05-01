× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joel O. Esslinger

March 18, 1938 - April 26, 2020

Joel Esslinger, 82 of Carlisle and formerly of rural Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in West Des Moines. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hampton with a public memorial to be announced at a later date. Memorials given to the family will be directed to Unity Point Hospice and the Dahl's Adult Day Center. Memorials can be sent to the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home, PO Box 615, Hampton, Iowa 50441. The Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton is assisting family. For more information, please call 641-456-9193 or visit www.SietsemaAtkinson.com.

Joel O. Esslinger was born on March 18, 1938 in Hampton, Iowa to Spencer and Geraldine (Swanson) Esslinger. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1956 and then from Iowa State University in 1960. On September 29, 1973, Joel was united in marriage to Nina Roxas. Joel was the County Executive Director for the FSA/USDA where he retired from in 2007. Joel also served time with the United States Army Reserves. Joel was a member of the Hampton Rotary Club, Franklin County Rural Electric and the Franklin County Historical Society.