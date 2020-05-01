Joel O. Esslinger
0 comments

Joel O. Esslinger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Joel O. Esslinger

March 18, 1938 - April 26, 2020

Joel Esslinger, 82 of Carlisle and formerly of rural Sheffield, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in West Des Moines. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Hampton with a public memorial to be announced at a later date. Memorials given to the family will be directed to Unity Point Hospice and the Dahl's Adult Day Center. Memorials can be sent to the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home, PO Box 615, Hampton, Iowa 50441. The Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton is assisting family. For more information, please call 641-456-9193 or visit www.SietsemaAtkinson.com.

Joel O. Esslinger was born on March 18, 1938 in Hampton, Iowa to Spencer and Geraldine (Swanson) Esslinger. He graduated from Sheffield High School in 1956 and then from Iowa State University in 1960. On September 29, 1973, Joel was united in marriage to Nina Roxas. Joel was the County Executive Director for the FSA/USDA where he retired from in 2007. Joel also served time with the United States Army Reserves. Joel was a member of the Hampton Rotary Club, Franklin County Rural Electric and the Franklin County Historical Society.

Joel is survived by his wife Nina of Carlisle, son Spencer (Katherine) Esslinger of Ames, daughter Sarah (David) Anker of Winterset, granddaughters Shelby, Sophie and Sloane Esslinger of Ames, grandsons Boston, Charlie and Kannon Anker of Winterset and cousin Jean Swanson of Des Moines.

He was preceded in death by his parents Spencer and Geraldine Esslinger, parents-in-law Antonio and Gliceria Roxas and cousin Delos Swanson.

To plant a tree in memory of Joel Esslinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News