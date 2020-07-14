× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joel F. Punke

(1940-2020)

CLEAR LAKE - Joel F. Punke, 80, of Clear Lake, Iowa, died July 10, 2020 after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N 4th Street, Clear Lake. Burial will take place in Lincoln Township Cemetery, north of Clear Lake following funeral service.

A public visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Funeral Home, 101 N 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed towards MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.

Joel F. Punke was born on April 10, 1940, in Mason City, Iowa, to parents Gustave E. Punke and Alma (Davis) Punke. He was baptized on April 13, 1941 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church. He grew up on a farm north of Clear Lake where he lived most of his life, attending country school through 8th grade. He was a 1958 graduate of Clear Lake High School and attended Mason City Junior College, Iowa State University, and Truman State University in Missouri.