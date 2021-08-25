Joe Longe

November 20, 1964-August 14, 2021

Joe Longe died unexpectedly Saturday evening, August 14, 2021, from a motorcycle accident. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 with visitation from 1:00-2:00 PM with Military Rites at 2:00 PM at the Freeborn American Legion Post. The family would like to invite friends to lunch with them at 12:30 PM at the Freeborn American Legion Post prior to the 21 Gun Salute for Joe.

Joe was born November 20, 1964 in Wayne, NE the son of Gary and Mary (Lewis) Longe and grew up with his siblings: Cathy, Lisa, Robert and Gary. Once he graduated high school, Joe went into the United States Army and finished basic training. He was Honorably discharged from the Army due to an injury during training. Joe then went to Northeast Community College in Norfolk, NE and received his certification in Auto Body. He moved to the Central Minnesota area and currently resided in Freeborn, MN.