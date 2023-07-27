Born February 26, 1944, he was the son of Wendell and Ruby Green. He received his education in Mason City schools, and graduated in 1962. His employment took him to Illinois and Kansas, and back to Iowa where he settled in Des Moines. He retired from Johnston Community School District in 2010.He leaves two sons Jeff and Tony, and his wife Michele, a brother John and his wife Maxine, two sisters Annette and Nancy, a niece Jan and her husband Matt, and a nephew Heath.