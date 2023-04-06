CLEAR LAKE-Jody Rodriguez, 67, of Clear Lake, died Friday, March 17, 2023, at University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City after a valiant fight against cancer. Her wishes were not to have a wake or funeral. The family will be gathering in the summer to celebrate her life. Jody Meyer Rodriquez was born July 23, 1955, in Mason City, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey and Norma (Eckard) Meyer. She attended North Central High Schools in Manly and graduated in 1974. She earned an Associate in Arts degree from Waldorf College in 1976 where she sang in the Waldorf Choir. Jody met her husband, Scott Rodriguez, in Cedar Rapids where they were both working. They were married on July 21, 1979, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly, Iowa. After they were married Jody and Scott moved to Connecticut where Jody opened her own daycare and preschool in Waterbury. She and Scott lived in Connecticut for 35 years until returning to Clear Lake, Iowa, upon their retirement. During that time their son, Cory, was born. Jody and Scott took great joy in raising Cory, especially in supporting his love of hockey and artistic design. Jody loved little children and was a skilled teacher and loving nurturer of the children under her care. She adored her grandchildren, and they adored her. She will be remembered for her sweet spirit, her thoughtful gift giving, her love of family and her love of cats. Growing up on the farm Jody always had kittens close by and spent a lot of time with Queenie, the German Shepherd dog who lovingly guarded our farm. She loved beaches, sand and water, and visited them whenever she could, enjoying their beauty for hours at a time. She was cremated and her ashes will be spread at her favorite beach in Maine near her son and his family. She is survived by her husband, Scott, of Clear Lake, her son Cory and wife Jessica Ferguson of Bowdoinham, Maine; grandchildren Oliver and Auri; mother Norma Meyer of Clear Lake, IA; brothers Dennis Meyer and wife B.J. of Eden Prairie, MN, and Donald Meyer and wife Kris of Waverly, IA; Aunt Donna Holm, Uncle Bill Eckard and wife Donna; Aunt Jeanette Followwill, and many cousins. Memorials may be directed to the “MICU” or Palliative Care Unit at University of Iowa Center for Advancement, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244, in memory of Jody Rodriguez.