MASON CITY-Jody G. Pals (Lightbody), 63, of Mason City passed away Friday, June 17th, 2022 at her home in Mason City due to complications with Alzheimer's and non-alcoholic liver disease. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M., Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Richland Lutheran Church in Thornton, IA with Pastor Robert Harting officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 P.M., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home and Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be held in the Richland Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Caring Pregnancy Center in Mason City. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com