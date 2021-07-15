Joanne Margaret Simmonds
April 16, 1937-July 9, 2021
Joanne Margaret Simmonds was born April 16, 1937, to Lou and Lottie (Barr) Magnolia in White Plains, NY. She moved with her parents and brother, Lee, to San Marino, CA, when she was a young girl, graduating from South Pasadena High School. She graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles, CA, and went on to pursue post-graduate studies at San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, CA, where she met her future husband.
She married Donald Lee Simmonds on July 28, 1960, and the young couple moved to Montana where both of their girls, Beverly Allison and Christine Lee, were born. In 1972 the family moved to Mason City, IA, where Joanne spent most of her adult life and developed her most treasured friendships. In 2018 she moved to East Lansing, MI, to be closer to Chris.
Joanne was a very creative person and pursued the arts as a painter, weaver, and textile designer through her company, Soundweave Studio LLC. She also worked with special needs children as a teacher's aid while the girls were being raised. As a woman of great conviction, she was passionate about political activism, diplomacy, world peace, and protecting our world and its creatures.
She was an avid reader, loved music, and had a great appreciation for astronomy and our oceans. She was a tender-hearted and sensitive individual who was quick to extend a helping hand to others. She filled her days with music, books, and conversation and was known for her kindness, patience, and gentle spirit.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at McGeehan Funeral Homes Keck-Coleman Chapel in St. Johns, MI. Visitation will take place from 2:00pm until the service
Joanne is survived by her daughters, Beverly Allison Simmonds Beatty (Roger), Christine Lee Andrew (James), grandsons, Ethan Beatty and Ryan Beatty, and great-granddaughter, Katelyn Andrew. She is predeceased by her parents, her former husband, and her brother
Joanne's family asks that anyone who is so moved donate to their favorite charitable cause in her honor.
For further information, phone McGeehan Funeral Home, Keck-Coleman Chapel, at 989-224-4422, or visit www.McGeehanFH.com.
