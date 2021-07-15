Joanne Margaret Simmonds

April 16, 1937-July 9, 2021

Joanne Margaret Simmonds was born April 16, 1937, to Lou and Lottie (Barr) Magnolia in White Plains, NY. She moved with her parents and brother, Lee, to San Marino, CA, when she was a young girl, graduating from South Pasadena High School. She graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles, CA, and went on to pursue post-graduate studies at San Francisco Theological Seminary in San Anselmo, CA, where she met her future husband.

She married Donald Lee Simmonds on July 28, 1960, and the young couple moved to Montana where both of their girls, Beverly Allison and Christine Lee, were born. In 1972 the family moved to Mason City, IA, where Joanne spent most of her adult life and developed her most treasured friendships. In 2018 she moved to East Lansing, MI, to be closer to Chris.

Joanne was a very creative person and pursued the arts as a painter, weaver, and textile designer through her company, Soundweave Studio LLC. She also worked with special needs children as a teacher's aid while the girls were being raised. As a woman of great conviction, she was passionate about political activism, diplomacy, world peace, and protecting our world and its creatures.