Joanne L. White
February 20, 1933-September 29, 2022
VENTURA-Joanne L. White, 89, of Ventura passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Care Center in Mason City.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Garner with a time of sharing at 12:30 p.m. Inurnment will be at Ellington Township Cemetery near Ventura with Rev. Kristin Peters officiating. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Joanne.
Joanne Louise White, the daughter of Joseph and Harriet (Paul) Stangler, was born February 20, 1933, in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1951 and began working for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator. On April 11, 1959, she was married to Robert White at First Covenant Church in Mason City. They made their home on the White family farm north of Ventura. She didn't have children of her own, so she became known as “Moma Jo” to her younger sister's four children, Linda Gutschmidt, Mike Krutsinger, Doug Krutsinger and Jeff Krutsinger. Joanne was known as “BoJo” with the clown troupe through the telephone company. She enjoyed her card club, gardening, trips to Branson, Missouri with her niece, Joyce Anderson and being in a bowling league. She was a competitive game player. Joanne and Bob met at the Surf and enjoyed dancing there while dating.
She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Ventura until its closing and Clear Lake TOPS group.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Robert; sister-in-law, Pat Stangler; brother-in-law, Richard Krutsinger; niece, Joyce Anderson; “Moma Jo” kids, Linda (Roger) Gutschmidt, Doug (Kelli) Krutsinger and Jeff Krutsinger; many nieces and nephews; and several great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five sisters; three brothers; and a nephew, Mike Krutsinger.