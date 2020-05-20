Joanne Kay Kutschat

Joanne grew up in Charles City, Iowa. Upon graduation from Charles City High School in 1956, she attended Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) earning a degree in elementary education. She taught in Webster City, and Plainfield, Iowa where she met Doug, her husband of 56 years. On July 28, 1963, they were married at the Central Methodist Church in Charles City, Iowa. In 1964 Joanne and Doug moved to Rockford, IA, where she taught for one more year. After her retirement from teaching, she devoted her time to home, family, friends, as well as corresponding and sending cards to many people for special occasions. Creating and nurturing friendships were very important to Joanne. Baking and cooking were specialties she enjoyed. In 1996 after Doug's retirement, they moved to Deer River, MN. When Jim and Anne were in school, she enjoyed going to all their music and sporting activities. Music was also important to her. She was a faithful member of Zion and Bethany Lutheran Churches and their Choirs. She taught Sunday School and was assistant Director of the children's Alleluia Choir. She inherited (from her father) the ability to play the piano by ear, but took piano lessons later. From time to time she played the organ or piano during Worship Services. Joanne was a member and president of the Rockford PEO. She enjoyed planning and giving parties for friends, neighbors, family and faculty. Joanne loved being a grandma. While Jessica was growing up, she loved spending quality time with her and spoiling her. Even though times were tough at the end, she never lost her wonderful sense of humor.