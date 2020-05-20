Joanne Kay Kutschat
September 2, 1938 - May 17, 2020
Joanne Kay Kutschat, age 81, of Deer River, MN passed away on May 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 1-3 P.M. at the Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN with graveside services following at the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River, MN.
Joanne grew up in Charles City, Iowa. Upon graduation from Charles City High School in 1956, she attended Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) earning a degree in elementary education. She taught in Webster City, and Plainfield, Iowa where she met Doug, her husband of 56 years. On July 28, 1963, they were married at the Central Methodist Church in Charles City, Iowa. In 1964 Joanne and Doug moved to Rockford, IA, where she taught for one more year. After her retirement from teaching, she devoted her time to home, family, friends, as well as corresponding and sending cards to many people for special occasions. Creating and nurturing friendships were very important to Joanne. Baking and cooking were specialties she enjoyed. In 1996 after Doug's retirement, they moved to Deer River, MN. When Jim and Anne were in school, she enjoyed going to all their music and sporting activities. Music was also important to her. She was a faithful member of Zion and Bethany Lutheran Churches and their Choirs. She taught Sunday School and was assistant Director of the children's Alleluia Choir. She inherited (from her father) the ability to play the piano by ear, but took piano lessons later. From time to time she played the organ or piano during Worship Services. Joanne was a member and president of the Rockford PEO. She enjoyed planning and giving parties for friends, neighbors, family and faculty. Joanne loved being a grandma. While Jessica was growing up, she loved spending quality time with her and spoiling her. Even though times were tough at the end, she never lost her wonderful sense of humor.
Joanne is survived by husband, Doug; son, Jim and his wife, Michelle, Marcell, MN; daughter, Anne Webber and her husband, Cortney, Grand Rapids, MN; granddaughter, Jessica Kutschat and her significant other, Tony Riehle, Deer River, MN; sister-in-law, Gloria Moon, Urbandale, IA; several nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by parents, Claire and Wilma Moon; sisters Geraldine Magilton, Mary Clapp and Beverly Nash; brothers Bill, Jack and Keith Moon; granddaughter Stephanie Kutschat.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.