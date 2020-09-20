Joanne J. (Stole) Ronning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joanne H. (Stole) Ronning

(1934-2020)

Joanne Herber (Stole) Ronning, daughter of Aalvald (A.B.) and Blanche (Stueland) Stole was born August 30, 1934, in Kahnawha, Iowa.

Joanne shared her gifts of love, laughter and music with many camp staff, students, nursing home residents and congregations. She loved life and always looked for the good in people and lifted them up. Her faith in God and her attitude of gratitude were part of her shining personality. One of her classmates at Waldorf College wrote in her yearbook: “To know her is to love her, and everybody knows her”.

Survivors include her three children and their families, David Ronning of Des Moines, IA; Ruthie Parrish of Glenwood Springs, CO, and her children Alexander and Victoria; Mary (Mark) Joarnt of St. Louis Park, MN and their children Andrew and Nathan. Additional survivors include her sister Vivian Landvik of Port Angeles, WA, sister-in-law Cathy Hjelmaas of Eugene, OR, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Ronning, her parents, her stepfather Carsten Ronning, her brother John Stole, and her sister Doris Sunwall.