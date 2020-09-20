Joanne J. (Stole) Ronning

Joanne H. (Stole) Ronning
(1934-2020)
Joanne Herber (Stole) Ronning, daughter of Aalvald (A.B.) and Blanche (Stueland) Stole was born August 30, 1934, in Kahnawha, Iowa.
Joanne shared her gifts of love, laughter and music with many camp staff, students, nursing home residents and congregations. She loved life and always looked for the good in people and lifted them up. Her faith in God and her attitude of gratitude were part of her shining personality. One of her classmates at Waldorf College wrote in her yearbook: “To know her is to love her, and everybody knows her”.
Survivors include her three children and their families, David Ronning of Des Moines, IA; Ruthie Parrish of Glenwood Springs, CO, and her children Alexander and Victoria; Mary (Mark) Joarnt of St. Louis Park, MN and their children Andrew and Nathan. Additional survivors include her sister Vivian Landvik of Port Angeles, WA, sister-in-law Cathy Hjelmaas of Eugene, OR, and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Ronning, her parents, her stepfather Carsten Ronning, her brother John Stole, and her sister Doris Sunwall.
Joanne died peacefully at Emerald Crest of Minnetonka on September 16, 2020. Mary was by her side, and David and Ruthie serenaded her into heaven by singing some favorite hymns to her (via speaker phone from Iowa and Colorado).
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Memorial Gifts in Joanne's name may be given to:
Emerald Crest of Minnetonka, Minnetonka, MN
Good Samaritan Society, Forest City, IA
Metigoshe Ministries, Bottineau, ND
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.