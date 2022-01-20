Joanne E. Dailey

July 6, 1936-January 17, 2022

MASON CITY-Joanne E. Dailey, 85, of Mason City, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, January 21, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City with Rev. Kenneth Gehling officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel and will resume one hour prior to Joanne's service on Friday.

Joanne was born on July 6, 1936 in Mason City, the daughter of Edmund and Iola (Steiner) Kunz. She was the youngest of four and grew up alongside older brother, Lyle “Jack”, Robert “Bob”, and Gerald “Jerry”. Joanne attended and graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in Mason City.

Joanne was blessed with a daughter, Angela Marie and together they made their home in Mason City. She cherished time spent with loved ones and was overjoyed to welcome grandchildren and great grandchildren into the family as the years went on. She was always there for her grandchildren, and they were blessed to spend countless hours together.

In earlier years Joanne worked as a dental assistant in Mason City before obtaining her teaching degree. She was employed with the Mason City School District for many years until her retirement.

Joanne loved to crochet and made numerous sets of hats and mittens and blankets for family and friends throughout the years. She enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Those grateful in sharing in her life are her grandchildren, Erik Torres, Shad Arispe, Noah Arispe, and Angelica Despenas; great grandchildren, Azek, Isak, Erik Jr., and Alek Torres, Lexi Rowe, Cale Despenas, and Santiago and Camila Arispe; brothers, Bob Kunz and Jerry Kunz; and many extended family members and friends.

Joanne is preceded in death by her beloved daughter and granddaughter, Angela (Dailey) Despenas and Toni Torres; great grandson, Shad Arispe, Jr.; parents; and brothers, Jack Kunz, and Charles Kunz, who died in infancy.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com