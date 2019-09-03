Joanne Dohrmann

April 28, 1934 – Aug. 31, 2019
Joanne Elizabeth (Symes) Dohrmann, 85, of rural Coulter, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton. She was born April 28, 1934, to Raymond and Frances (Coffey) Symes in Rockford, Iowa.
Joanne graduated from Rockford High School with honors and continued her education at Hamilton Business College in Mason City. She was united in marriage to Louis Lammert Dohrmann on June 8, 1958, in Rockford.
Joanne is survived by son Louis Kevin Dohrmann (Jennifer Miller) of Omaha, Nebraska, son Dana (Janelle) Dohrmann of Hampton, daughter Janet (Lanny) Buls of Independence; grandchildren Jesica, Miranda (Patrick), Greg (Laura), Taylor, Ella, Connor, Chrysten, Alex, Elijah, Daniel (Michell), Becki (Brock) and Leah (Mitch); great-grandchildren Lucy, Garrett, Hannah, Emersyn, Jocelyn, Logan, Sophie, Liam, Colton, Ellison, Addilyn and Gabriel; sister Sharon (William) Walsh of Omaha, Nebraska, sister-in-law VaDonna Dohrmann of Salina, Kansas, brothers-in-law Gerald (Ruby) Dohrmann of Illinois and Wayne (Phyllis) Dohrmann of Manson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Louis Dohrmann, infant brother Willis Dean Symes, sister Mary Olson, sister-in-law Lenora Groven and brother-in-law Kenneth Dohrmann.
Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran School in Latimer.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 5, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer, with Rev. Travis Berg officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Latimer.
