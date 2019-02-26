Joanne B. Barra
March 16, 1930 - February 23, 2019
Joanne B. Barra, 88 of Taylorville, Illinois passed away at 9:38p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in her home. She was born on March 16, 1930 in Columbus Junction, Iowa, the daughter of Rolla Verne and Nevada Clarice (Fisher) Cover. She married Raymond P. Barra on August 16, 1952 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 7, 2001. Joanne previously worked at the Sangamon Card Company as well as assisting her husband in his law practice. She previously was involved in the Women's Club, a Girl Scout leader, and volunteered with the Taylorville Christmas Home Tour.
She is survived by her sons: Raymond P. Barra (Tammy) of Shiloh, IL and Thomas Barra (Barb) of Taylorville, IL; daughters: Denise McCullough (Gary) of Taylorville, IL, Donna Davis (Mike) of Peoria, IL, Marcia Callan (Mike) of Stonington, IL, and Angela Barra (Chris Thomas) of San Diego, CA; grandchildren: Allison Whitney (Josh) of Moweaqua, IL, Tommy Daniels (Michelle) of Katy, TX, Megan Tryon (Doug) of Palmer, IL, Abbey Callan-Thomas of Edinburg, IL, Matt Barra (Lindsey) of Collinsville, IL, and Alex Barra of Shiloh, IL; 10 great grandchildren; siblings: Donna Adams of Columbus, OH, Frances Holt of Murfreesboro, TN, Mary Kelly of TX, and Richard Cover of San Jose, CA; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother: James Cover.
The funeral service for Mrs. Barra will be held at 11:00a.m. on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at McClure Funeral Home with Gary McCullough officiating. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Taylorville, Illinois. Visitation will take place from 10:00a.m. until the time of the service at 11. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian County Animal Control or Juvenile Diabetes. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville, Illinois is assisting the Barra family with arrangements. Memories of Joanne, or condolences to the family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.
