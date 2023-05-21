JoAnn Rathjen

January 31, 1932-May 9, 2023

JoAnn Rathjen, a long-time resident of Mason City, passed away at her home in Blaine, Minnesota, on May 9, 2023, at the age of 91.

She very much enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, fishing, and golfing. She was a member of the Mason City Country Club for over 50 years. JoAnn had many happy memories of her time spent with her friends and neighbors, and our family thanks all of you for your kindness over the years.

She is survived by her son, Craig (Nancy), grandchildren Lindsey (Dan), Matthew, and Jason, great-grandchildren Kylin, Jace, Tyson and Brody, two sisters Charlene and Kathleen, and her brother Ed. She was preceded in death by her husband Garth on March 9, 2023, and her daughter Lynn, and many brothers and sisters.

A private memorial service will be held in June for both JoAnn and Garth.