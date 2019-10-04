JoAnn Peters
July 24, 1933 - October 1, 2019
JoAnn Peters, 86, of Kanawha, Iowa joined heaven's choir on Monday, October 1, 2019 after a brief stop at the Hancock County Health System in Britt, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Christian Reformed Church, 129 East 3rd Street, Kanawha with Pastor Brian Hofman officiating. Interment will follow at Amsterdam Township Cemetery in Kanawha.
A visitation to celebrate JoAnn's life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2nd Street, in Kanawha.
JoAnn Lee Carpenter was born in Mason City, Iowa on July 24, 1933, the second daughter of Alfred Verle and Gertrude Elvera (Johnson) Carpenter who later divorced. Over the years JoAnn lived in Klemme, Mason City, Goodell and Los Angeles, CA before Gertrude and her daughters returned to Klemme. There, her mother married Dwight Russell Hummel, who adopted JoAnn and her sister, Janice, and the family was joined by a sister, Joyce.
JoAnn married Harry Peters in at the Methodist Church in Klemme on December 5, 1951 and moved to the Peters farm near Kanawha, where they had three sons, Roger, Russell and Richard, and lived there until moving into Kanawha. After retiring from farming, they moved into Kanawha and operated a small business in Fort Dodge, Iowa until 2012.
JoAnn was a member of the Kanawha Christian Reformed Church, where she enjoyed music and singing in the church choir. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, puzzles, her hobbies, including singing in the Grace Notes quartet, traveling, and going fishing “up North” at Kitchi and Mille Lacs. She had bragging rights about catching a bigger trophy than Harry for 30 years until he upped the competition with a 44- and 54-pound muskie in a single outing.
JoAnn is survived by her sons and their families, Roger (Marilyn) of Woodbury, Minnesota, their children, Meleah (Troy) Miller and their sons, Noah, Zachary and Micah of West St. Paul, Minnesota and Daniel of San Francisco, California; Russell (Julie) of Kanawha, daughter, Jasmine (Scott) Lester of St. Charles, and their children, Wade, Erika, and Phoebe; Richard (Brenda) and sons, Jonathan and Nathan (Emalee Rivera and their daughter, Kiara), all of Tampa, Florida. JoAnn is also survived by sisters Janice Sloth of Dike, Iowa and Joyce LeFavre of Burnsville, Minnesota. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.
JoAnn was preceded in death by Harry on January 10, 2015, her parents, step-father, her older sister, Marcia Jean in 1939, and her brothers-in-law, Dale White and Gordon Sloth.
The family is very appreciative of the care and support provided to JoAnn through her friends, doctors and nurses, and especially the staff of the Kanawha Community Home where she spent her last years.
