June 6, 1932 - January 28, 2020

JoAnn (Osmundson) Christian born June 6, 1932 in Mason City, Iowa died peacefully in her home with her kids by her side on January 28, 2020 in Fallbrook, California.

JoAnn (aka Jo, “Rusty”, Nana, Aunt Jo) grew up in Mason City, Iowa and summered in Clear Lake, Iowa. Her passion growing up was spending time with friends and family at Clear Lake and all that that entailed.

After high school, she attended Grinnell College for one year before transferring to the University of Iowa where she was an active member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and graduated with a degree in Education in 1954. During the summer of '52, she had a memorable job at Estes Park in Colorado. She had a nearly 50-year successful retail career in Edina, MN where she had a loyal following of customers beginning at Haggars to Jackson Graves to John W. Heller and finally ending her career as a familiar face at Ampersand.