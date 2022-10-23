JoAnn Marilyn Bobgan

January 5, 1937-October 12, 2022

JoAnn Marilyn Bobgan, age 85, died on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Kavanagh House on 56th Street in Des Moines.

JoAnn was born January 5, 1937, in Mason City, Iowa to Robert and Leonilla (Schreiber) Johnston. She was a lifelong resident of Mason City until moving to Johnston earlier this year to be closer to family.

JoAnn graduated from Mason City High School in 1955 and met Nicholas Bobgan while he was helping build her parents' summer cabin on Ash River in Northern Minnesota. They married in 1959, and were blessed with two daughters, Susan and Jane.

JoAnn's family was her first priority. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She also maintained her school pride throughout her life, participating on the ‘55ers' reunion committees and maintaining lifelong friendships. GO Mohawks! JoAnn was known as a social butterfly, and everyone was aware of her ability to talk to anyone and develop a “friendship”. She loved traveling to Las Vegas to play the slots and was proud of her extensive rolling pin collection.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Jane (David) Demanett, her grandchildren, Kristin Demanett (Matt Stoner), Ashley (Mike) Hilmer, and Brittany Parker (Maelyn Suba) who will all reminisce with her great-grandchildren, Maximus, Apollo, and Quinn about GG for many years to come.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Nicholas, and her daughter Susan. Per JoAnn's wishes, her body was donated to the Mayo Clinic, and no service is planned. Memorials in memory of her life may be made to EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines.