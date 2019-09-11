Joan Wetherell
February 8, 1929 - September 9, 2019
OSAGE - Joan (Kleespies) Wetherell, 90, of rural Osage, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. She was a twin daughter born February 8, 1929, to Joseph and Mabelle (Tucker) Kleespies in Osage, Iowa.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday September 13, 2019, at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage with Pastor Jan Tjaden officiating. Private inurnment will be in the Orchard Cemetery at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home. Following the services, there will be a time of food and fellowship at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Osage.
Joan graduated from Orchard High School in 1947, After high school, she worked as a nurse aide at Nissen Hospital in Osage. She was united in marriage to Dean Wetherell on April 12, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Osage.
Joan's love was her family. She always had homemade baked goods to serve to the many family and friends who stopped in. Her pride and joy was mowing and trimming her large farm lawn.
She is survived by daughter, Pat (Monte) Rogers of Orchard; son, Bob Wetherell of Osage; grandson, Jeff Rogers (fiancée Savannah Kamp) of Orchard; great-grandchildren, Aubry Rogers, Laila Rogers, Easton Rogers, and Jocelyn Kamp of Orchard; twin sister, Jean Taets of Osage; and many nieces and nephews.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean in 2011; infant son, Richard in 1955; sisters, Frances Larson and Ruth Shelledy; and brother, Joseph Kleespies, Jr.
Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home (641)732-3706.
