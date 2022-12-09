July 8, 1954-December 6, 2022

MASON CITY-Joan Reding, 68, of Mason City, Iowa, was surrounded by family when she passed away December 6, 2022, after a brief illness.

Memorial Services will be held 10:30 am, Monday December 11, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Mason City, Iowa. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Dahl. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd ST SE, Mason City, Iowa.

Joan Ann Mickelson was born July 8, 1954, to Robert and Mary Lou (Russell) Mickelson in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She grew up on the family farm outside of Duncombe with her sister, Janet, and brother, Cliff. Even though she loved the farm, Joan was always a girly-girl who enjoyed playing with babies and Barbies. Her love of doing Barbie’s hair turned into a career choice when she attended beauty school and became a cosmetologist.

Joan met Ron Reding of Algona, Iowa, while both were attending college in Fort Dodge. After a date to the Sadie Hawkins dance and five years of dating, they were married in 1978. They later relocated to Mason City where Joan worked for both LaJames College and the Mason City Schools for over 30 years.

Joan retired in 2020 spending time with her grandchildren, other family members and friends, traveling, and being crafty.

Joan is survived by her husband, Ron; two children, Katie (Ryan) Johnson of Janesville, IA, and Frank (Kait) Reding of Vincennes, IN; mother, Mary Lou Mickelson of Fort Dodge; sister, Janet Mickelson of Ames; brother, Cliff (Dawn) Mickelson of Duncombe; along with several very special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She also had three grandchildren: Rylee and Hannah Johnson and Wade Reding who were the light of her life.

Joan was preceded in death by her father, Robert Mickelson, and infant brother, Steven.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes