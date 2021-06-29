Joan Olson
February 5, 1926-June 26, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Joan Olson, 95, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dennis Ganz officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Joan was born February 5, 1926, the daughter of John C. and Ruth A. (Scheibe) Jodan in Fremont, NE. She married Dale D. Olson on August 17, 1946, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1999.
Joan graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1944. She worked as a bookkeeper for The Fashion Shop in Clear Lake, as well as Larson's China and Gift and Bergo's Clothing Store, both in Mason City.
Joan was known for her love of history and took pride in sharing much of her knowledge with many in the community. She also enjoyed genealogy and spending time with her family.
Joan is survived by three daughters, Peggy (Bob) Malek of Garner, Lori (Herb) Copley of Clear Lake and Julie (David) Lechner of Clear Lake; eight grandchildren, Mike Roberts, Ryan Roberts, Jamie Copley, Kerri Dusanek, Nicole Hennigan, Ashley, DeGeeter, Dan Budd, and Spencer Olson; 12 great-grandchildren, Gage, Max, Ella, Macy, Keaton, Gabby, Harper, Drew, Elliott, Elsa, Shadè and Jayda; and three great-great grandchildren, Cecilia, Everly and Hadley; and siblings, Robert (Lin) Jodan of Plymouth, MN and Patricia Hewitt of Waterford, WI.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Rick and Marty Olson; and brother-in-law, Don Hewitt.
Joan's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Courtyard Independent and Assisted Living, Oakwood Care Center, and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for their care and support.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
