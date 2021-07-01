Joan Olson

February 5, 1926-June 26, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Joan Olson, 95, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dennis Ganz officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Joan was born February 5, 1926, the daughter of John C. and Ruth A. (Scheibe) Jodan in Fremont, NE. She married Dale D. Olson on August 17, 1946, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on August 4, 1999.

Joan graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1944. She worked at International Harvester following graduation and then as a bookkeeper for the Fashion Shop, Larson's China & Gift, and Bergo's.

Intelligent, creative, and witty, Joan embodied class and quiet dignity while embracing each day with optimism and a positive attitude.

Joan was known for her passion and love of history, often noting obscure dates and details that intrigued and inspired others.