Joan Marie Smith

February 19, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Joan Marie Smith, 64, of Clear Lake, Iowa passed away February 19, 2023, at Manly Specialty Care in Manly, Iowa.

A viewing will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake.

A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday February 25, 2023, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave North, Clear Lake, with Lay Minister Mark Doebel officiating. A private inurnment will be held at the Crystal Lake Cemetery, Crystal Lake, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Joan's memory.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193