Joan Marie Otterman

September 28, 1932-September 17, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Joan Marie Otterman went home to be with our Lord on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.

Family will greet visitors on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N. Clear Lake, IA.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., also at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, followed by internment at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Just 11 days shy of age 89, Joan led a wonderful, active life and didn't pass from the cancer she so valiantly fought a decade earlier. Joan was born on Sept. 28, 1932 to Clarence and Mary (Thompsen) Christianson in Estherville, IA, where she attended country school. She graduated from Graettinger High School in 1950 and Hamilton Business College in Mason City, IA in 1951. She worked as a secretary at various businesses in Mason City and Clear Lake, including Henkel Construction Co., Custom Farm Services and Handicap Village (now One Vision).

She married Wallace Johnson in 1956, where they made their home in rural Clear Lake. Together, they had three children, Randy, Julie and Jacqueline.