Joan M. Wessels

October 18, 1939-September 5, 2022

MASON CITY–Joan M. Wessels of Mason City, IA, died Monday, September 5, 2022. Per her wishes, a private burial will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Cancer Center, 1000 4th Street S.W., Mason City, IA 50401.

Joan was born on October 18, 1939, in Mason City, the daughter of Luke and Evelyn (Dirksen) Wessels.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister June Wessels.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.