May 8, 1938-September 18, 2019
MASON CITY --- Joan M. Dreher, 81, of Mason City, died Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit.
According to Joan's wishes there will be no services. She will be inurned at the Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.
Joan was born May 8, 1938, the daughter of Carl and Lola (Tietgen) Dreher in Mason City, Iowa. She attended Mason City Community Schools and graduated from Mason City High School in the class of 1955.
Joan enjoyed playing board games and was all in if people wanted to play cards. She collected music boxes and could spend hours listening to them play. Joan also enjoyed watching all the classic movies especially the ones with Hugh Grant. She was also huge fan of the great Elvis Presley. But all knew if they wanted a good debate all they had to do was talk politics and Joan would rise to the occasion.
Those thankful for having shared in Joan's life include two cousins, David Norris, Bonnie Dezarov; nieces and nephews, Daniel Schintgen, Michael (Christine) Schintgen; great nieces, Leia Salaymeh, Catherine Schintgen; and great nephews, Jason, Carl and Eric Schintgen.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Delores Dreher and Shirley Schintgen and numerous cousins.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
