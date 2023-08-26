Joan L. Ashland

CLEAR LAKE - Joan L. Ashland, 95, of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Good Samaritan in Forest City.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 Ninth Ave S, Clear Lake, IA, with Rev. Josh Link, celebrant.

Inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church.

Joan was born in Clear Lake Iowa January 11, 1928, to her parents Lester and Veronica (Doyle) Bisgrove.

Joan went to school in Clear Lake and graduated from Clear Lake High School. She continued her education at UNI earning her teaching certificate.

She met Donald "Wayne" Ashland in school. Wayne served in the military and after an honorable discharge he came home and they were married July 1, 1950, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake. They had three children Gregory, Debra and Michael. Wayne farmed the family farm near Thornton, where Joan was his backbone raising the children and assisting where ever needed. She also worked as a teacher in several north Iowa schools.

Joan and Wayne were leaders in the Clear Lake chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society and for many years help host the Clear Lake Wooden Boat Show in the summer. Joan's other hobbies included Arabian Horses, flowers and birds. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Joan is survived by her two sons Gregory Ashland, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Michael Ashland, Forest City, IA; grandmother of Jennifer Dannen and Tricia Casey; sister of Alan (Susan) Bisgrove; sister-in-law of John "Butch" (Barbara) Ashland Jr. Joan was preceded in death by her husband Donald Wayne Ashland (June 12, 2020); her parents; daughter Debra Dannen; and sister, Donna Railsback.

Memorials may be given to the National Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org/ in Wayne and Joan's Memory.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave N., Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com