Joan Katherine Tatone
May 14, 1930-July 30, 2021
MASON CITY-Joan Katherine Tatone, 91, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams with Rev. Jacob Dunn officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Epiphany Parish Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a scriptural wake service at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Epiphany Parish Catholic Church or to the family of Joan Tatone. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Joan (Michels) Tatone was born in Stacyville, Iowa to Roman and Bertha (Pint) Michels on May 14, 1930. She grew up in Stacyville, attending Visitation School and graduated from Visitation High School in 1948. Upon graduation Joan began working at State Finance Company in Mason City, Iowa located above the Historic Park Inn Hotel and joined The Mason City Credit Women's Professional Club. On June 9, 1951, Joan married Carl A. Tatone at Sacred Heart Church in Osage, IA. To this union were born six children; Angela (Bob) Braathen, Mitchellville, IA; Michael (Leanne) Tatone, Colorado Springs, CO; Marc (Kathy) Tatone, Chicago, IL; Carla (Dan) Burke, Mason City, IA; Tony (Jane) Tatone, Sioux Falls, SD and Ted (Lisa) Tatone, Wichita, KS.
She was employed at Mercy Health Center North Iowa for 4 years and retired from Cerro Gordo County Courthouse after 17 years of service. Joan was a member of Epiphany Parish (Holy Family Church) for all her years in Mason City, St. Gregory Circle and Catholic Daughters of the Americas. Dancing, golf, and playing cards (same card club for 40+ years) brought her great pleasure as well as her family and traveling with Carl throughout all 50 states and Europe. Carl and Joan enjoyed putting on Italian dinners for family and friends and were a great team in the kitchen.
Joan is survived by her six children, 17 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren, sisters Marcella Hackenmiller, Darlene Hemann, Annette Sonberg, all from Osage, IA and sisters - in - laws Gloria Michels, Sally Michels, Austin, MN, Laura Michels, Fresno, CA, Marge Golbuff, Mason City, IA and one brother-in-law Ken Harvey along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in laws Alex and Mary Tatone, husband Carl in 2015, granddaughter Kelli Marie Burke, brothers Jerry Michels, LaVerne Michels, William Michels and sister Margaret Harvey.
Joan and her family would like to thank the caring staff at Good Shepherd Care Center, Inc and Mercy Hospice of North Iowa for their loving care.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
