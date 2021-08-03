MASON CITY-Joan Katherine Tatone, 91, of Mason City, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams with Rev. Jacob Dunn officiating. Services will be livestreamed on the Epiphany Parish Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a scriptural wake service at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Epiphany Parish Catholic Church or to the family of Joan Tatone. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com