CLEAR LAKE-Our loved one, Jonie Bang, went home to be with Jesus on April 20, 2023, after a seven-year battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday April 29, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa; with Rev. Derek Crawford officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.