Joan "Jonie" Elizabeth Bang
April 20, 2023
CLEAR LAKE-Our loved one, Jonie Bang, went home to be with Jesus on April 20, 2023, after a seven-year battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday April 29, 2023, at the Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North 4th Street, Clear Lake, Iowa; with Rev. Derek Crawford officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Pilot Knob Lutheran Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428 641-357-2193