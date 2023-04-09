Joan "Jo" Evelyn Gourley

August 6, 1949-March 2, 2023

Joan "Jo" Evelyn Gourley, 73, of Springfield, MO passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023. She was born August 6, 1949, to Bill and Blanche Gourley in Corwith, Iowa.

Jo was a deeply spiritual person, and her passion was caring for others. She worked as an LPN for many years and always took the time to check in on and care for her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Billy Gene, Ed and Derald; and a sister, Judy.

Joan Gourley is survived by her sister, Janene Studer (husband Wayne); sons, Bill and Casey Holck (wife Kelly); grandchildren, Malory Porter (husband Daniel), Ben Holck, Carter Holck and Conner Holck; and great-grandchildren, Eli and Emma Porter.

Graveside Service will be held in June in Corwith, Iowa. Date and time pending.

Memorials may be sent to Bill Holck, 212 4th St NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services of Springfield, MO.