Joan I. Bantz

January 26, 1929-September 27, 2022

MASON CITY-Joan I. Bantz of Mason City passed away on September 27, 2022, at Good Shepherd Health Center. Per Joan's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials are in care of Jeff Bantz, 1600 10th Street SE, Unit D10, Mason City. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

She taught Sugar Plum Preschool for many years with Colleen Dutcher and loved her work with kids.

Joan I. Bantz was born on January 26, 1929, to parents Harold and IIda Hamilton.

She is survived by her children, Becky (Ken) Hirst of Middleville, MI, Jeff (Jo) Bantz of Mason City; sister-in-law, Loretta Hamilton of Owatonna, MN; grandchildren, Lyndsee (Jason) Detra, Jaime (Josh, fiancée) Peterson, Chad (Kristi) Nedved of Andover, MN; great grandchildren, Shaylyn Bantz, Treyton Suchon, Hayden Detra, Addison Detra, Quentin Peterson and Kinnick Peterson.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; parents, Harold and Ilda; brother, John; two sisters-in-law, Pat and Eileen; son-in-law, Greg; and granddaughter, Jennifer Nedved.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.