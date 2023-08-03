Joan G. (Burnett) Escher

December 17, 1926 - July 29, 2023

MASON CITY - Joan Gertrude (Burnett) Escher passed away peacefully at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa on July 29, 2023, with beloved son Stephen by her side. A private family remembrance will be held in California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mason City Public Library Foundation or Lime Creek Nature Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Joan was born December 17, 1926, in Mason City, growing up there and in Clear Lake. She was graduated from Mason City High School, where she later worked for the English Department. She was also employed by the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company and for many years kept books for the family business, Birdsall's Ice Cream.

Joan married World War II veteran Vaughn Milton Escher on April 16, 1947. The couple attended Trinity Lutheran Church and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary there, with a large group of family members present. Joan was a devoted homemaker, and loved birds, dogs, reading, and baking for her family. She was especially known for her Christmas cookies, peanut brittle, and fudge.

She is survived by her son Stephen (Ruth) Escher of Sonoma County, California; grandchildren: Anna, Will, Leah, Linae, and Paige; and one nephew Fredrick (Mary Ann) Burnett.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Burnett, husband Vaughn and son David. She was a cousin to Tom Burnett of 9/11's Flight 93.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,.