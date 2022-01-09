Joan Etta Ciavarelli

June 14, 1935-January 6, 2022

PLYMOUTH-Joan Etta Ciavarelli, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in her Plymouth, IA home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E. South Street, Manly with Pastor Rob Lanphere. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church from 10:00am to 11:00am. A luncheon will follow the service, the family invites all to attend.

Joan was born on June 14, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Nora (Knutson) Einertson of Manly, IA. She was a graduate of Manly High School. On February 27, 1955, Joan married Tony Ciavarelli, and from this loving union three sons were born. Joan spent 25 years of her life as a baker at NIACC until her retirement in 2005. Joan was a dedicated loving mother, and her whole life revolved around taking care of her family. She was giving, hardworking, and if anyone was in need she was always there with open arms to help.

She was an active member of the Bethel United Methodist Church. When Joan wasn't working she could be found gardening and or biking. Joan took part in the North Iowa Bike Club as well as participating in Ragbrai for 20 plus years. Family brought Joan the most joy, she not only loved watching her family continuously grow in numbers, but seeing what each of them accomplished individually.

Those left to cherish memories of Joan are her children, Steven Anthony Ciavarelli, Alan (Sharlisa) Ciavarelli, Randy (Kristin) Ciavarelli; 12 grandchildren; Shane, La Tasha, Kaylee, Sondra, Lisa, Emily, April, Sara, Alyshia, Ashley, Sophia, and Ava; 24 great grandchildren; siblings, Joe, Jim, Walt, Dave, and Mel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Tony; her parents; grandson, Brandon; and siblings, LaVerne Einertson, Jerry (Dorothy) Einertson, and Mike Einertson.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com