MASON CITY-Joan D. Kentopp, 84, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave with Pastor Dan Dahl officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery of Lebanon, Watertown, WI. Memorials may be directed to the family of Joan Kentopp. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com