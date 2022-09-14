Joan B. Deardeuff

March 26, 1935-September 11, 2022

MASON CITY-Joan B. Deardeuff, 87, of Mason City, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the Sheffield Care Center with family by her side. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church 213 North Pennsylvania, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Jo was born March 26, 1935, to Art & Lucille (Erickson) Halverson, the oldest of 5 children. She graduated from Nora Springs High School and Mason City Junior College with her teaching certificate. On June 15, 1956, Jo was united in marriage to Les Deardeuff at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, where she was a lifelong member. Jo and Les were married for 61 years and raised 5 children. She began her teaching career in Grafton and continued as a substitute teacher for many years. She enjoyed life on the farm, gardening, countless ballgames, shopping, and family get-togethers. She also enjoyed a great game of 500, Wahoo and entertaining her grandkids overnight. Jo was a devoted Hawkeye fan and loved to chime in on the family Cy/Hawk ribbing.

Jo is survived by her children, Connie (Andy) Faaborg, Mike (Sharlene) Deardeuff, Janet (Craig) Miller, Julie (Arlyn) Butler and Amy (Mark) Symens; 15 Grandkids: Allison (Tyler), Kyle (Jackie), Ryan, Jocelyn, Jamie (Scott), Alec (Andrea), Emily (Braxton), Ben (Angela), Dylan (Caitlin), Travis (Jenn), Traci (Eric), Kirsten (Pat), Spencer (Demi), Reese, Mitchell, Michael (Megan), and Zach; 24 Great Grandchildren, and her brother, Richard Halverson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Les; her parents; her sisters, Dixie Shanks, Donna Lyman, and Linda Naumann, as well as numerous brothers and sisters in-law.

Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, KCMR or Alzheimer's Association.

Special thanks to the caring staff and “family” mom gained at the Sheffield Care Center. Mother Goose is on the loose. We also want to thank Care Initiatives Hospice for their care and compassion.

