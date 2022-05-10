Joan Ann Snell

December 14, 1944-August 2, 2019

Joan Ann Snell, 74, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Mason City, IA, passed away August 2, 2019. Joan was born December 14, 1944 to Charlotte S. and Lein E. Snell, in Mason City, Iowa.

Joan graduated from Mason City High School in 1963. She graduated from Morningside College with a degree in Elementary Education and taught in Omaha, Nebraska. She was Teacher of the Year for her work with Kindergartners. She returned to Mason City to work as part of the family businesses, Snell's Ambulance and Snell's Services, Inc. She served on the Mason City City Council from 1988 to 1995. She married Doug Carnall in August, 2000.

Joan was a woman of candor and was loyal to her friends and family to a fault. She acted as her mother's primary caretaker, enjoying wintering and then residing in Arizona. She enjoyed fine food, friends, reading, and had a flair for decorating.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents. Her husband Doug passed away in September 2020. She is survived by her brother Lee (Mary Ellen) Snell of Venice, FL, nephews Loren (Chamaine) Snell, of Cedar Rapids, IA, Andrew (Debbie) Snell, of Oxford, NE, great nephews and nieces Reid and Brycen Snell, Cedar Rapids, IA, Heather Snell, and Amanda (Matt) Lauber of Kearney, NE, and Aaron Weseman of Holdredge, NE and daughters Thais Carnall of Cedar Rapids, IA and Ciar Carnall of Clear Lake, IA.

There will be a memorial gathering at Elmwood Cemetery on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 1 pm and all are welcome.