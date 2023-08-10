Joan "Angel" (Haar) Lamfers

May 25, 1954 - June 23, 2023

Joan "Angel" (Haar) Lamfers, 69, formerly of Britt, passed away (caught the “Westbound”) Friday, June 23, 2023, at Accura Healthcare in Knoxville.

Burial will take place during Hobo Days 2023.

Joan was born May 25, 1954, in Charles City to Donna Mae (Bangs) and Arnold Rudolph Haar. She was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Boyd in 1964. She attended school in Shell Rock, Fredricksburg, Plainfield and Waverly. She got her GED from Hawkeye Tech in 1974.

In December of 1975, Joan married Jerry Lamfers. They had three children John, Jolene, and Jerry Jr. They made their home in Britt for 35 years.

Joan loved nature and fishing, playing cards and doing puzzles, and reading. She especially loved collecting trains and angels. Joan was a true hobo, earning the name Angel. She was very honored and proud to be the Hobo Queen in 2012-2013. She loved the hobo life and attending the hobo convention every year. Joan was also an active volunteer in Britt's food bank distribution program.

Joan is survived by three children; siblings Gerald (Susan) Haar, Linda (Robert) Haines, Karen (Adam) Neipert, and Richard Haar; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry in 2006; grandparents; mother and father; step-mother Rose; brother Arlan; and infant sister Barbara. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.