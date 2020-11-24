Jo Ann Wilch, 89, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died on November 15, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services of Mount Vernon is in charge of arrangements. Jo would not want to put any of her family and friends and the larger communities from which they come in danger of infection, illness or death from COVID-19. For that reason, the family has decided to hold a remote-only funeral mass out of a preponderance of caution for everyone's health. It will be livestreamed from St. Ignatius Church in San Francisco, California on Saturday, November 28, 2020, starting at 1:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. To join the family at the funeral mass, click on this link https://www.youtube.com/c/StIgnatiusParishSF . Inurnment and a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the Mount Vernon and Lisbon area, when family and friends can safely gather.