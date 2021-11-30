Jo Ann Ruth Stroup

February 22, 1943-November 9, 2021

Jo Ann Stroup, 78, died unexpectedly in Monument, CO, along with her husband Robert. Born to Ruth and Albert Olson, Jo Ann was the youngest of three children. She grew up in Forest City, was active in school music and the First Baptist Church, and graduated from Forest City High School in 1961. Following high school, Jo Ann attended Eastern Wyoming College, followed by a position at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

She married Robert Stroup from Corwith, IA, on June 5, 1965. After living in Richfield, MN, for a year, the couple moved to McCook, NE, in 1966. They moved for work opportunities to various locations in Colorado and Nebraska over the next decade. In 1979, they built a house in Monument, CO, and remained there the rest of their lives.

In 1982 Jo Ann started working at Compassion International in Colorado Springs and spent most of her nearly 40-year career helping thousands of children worldwide experience Christ's love. She led hundreds of sponsor trips to many challenging regions of Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. Many of these sponsored children have grown to be prominent leaders in their countries

Jo Ann and Bob, taking along their beloved dogs, enjoyed camping, and she loved conversation over coffee with her many friends. Jo Ann was a devoted and much-loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. She will always be remembered as an energetic and caring person who loved to tell stories about her world-spanning adventures and who brought a smile to everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Marvin and Dean.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Compassion International or a charity of choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at Cappadona Funeral Home.