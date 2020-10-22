Jim M. Huinker
October 10, 1966-October 19, 2020
GARNER – Jim M. Huinker, 54, of Garner passed away peacefully at his home Monday, October 19, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held 5:00 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Surf Ballroom, 460 N. Shore Dr., Clear Lake with Rev. Art Zewert, Chaplain at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family inurnment will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 3 to 5 P.M., Friday, October 23rd, prior to the service, at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Face masks are recommended at the Surf Ballroom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in memory of Jim. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
James Michael Huinker, the son of Alvin and Dorothy (Young) Huinker, was born October 10, 1966 at Britt, Iowa. He graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1985. Jim continued his education at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon to be an auto mechanic. After graduating, he worked at a car dealership in Spirit Lake, Iowa for a short time before moving back to Garner. He then started working at Schukei Chrevrolet. On May 14, 1994, he married Conrae Heinen at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They lived in Nora Springs for a year before moving to Garner where they raised their three children. Jim was employed as a mechanic at Schukei Chevrolet in Mason City for over thirty years until his health required him to retire early. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, camping, playing music on the jukebox and just being around the ones he loved. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa State Cyclones play. He lived every day to the fullest despite his daily struggles with ALS. He will be missed by many and his laugh will be heard for years to come.
He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Conrae; three children, Samantha (Nash) Bock of Garner, Brianna Huinker (Kole Walker) and their son, Karson of Waukee and Nicholas Huinker of Garner; his mother, Dorothy Huinker of Garner; six siblings, Pat (Gary) Book of Garner, Barb (Larry) Michaelsen of Waterloo, Bill Huinker (partner, Lorna Thiel) of San Diego, CA, Larry (Jolene) Huinker of Anamosa, Mary Jo (Steve) Ames of Garner and Tom (Lisa) Huinker of Garner; parents-in-law, Gary and Connie Heinen of Garner; brothers-in-law, Chris (Laura) Heinen of Naperville, IL and Matt (Annelie) Heinen of Cedar Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Huinker. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
