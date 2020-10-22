Jim M. Huinker

James Michael Huinker, the son of Alvin and Dorothy (Young) Huinker, was born October 10, 1966 at Britt, Iowa. He graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1985. Jim continued his education at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon to be an auto mechanic. After graduating, he worked at a car dealership in Spirit Lake, Iowa for a short time before moving back to Garner. He then started working at Schukei Chrevrolet. On May 14, 1994, he married Conrae Heinen at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. They lived in Nora Springs for a year before moving to Garner where they raised their three children. Jim was employed as a mechanic at Schukei Chevrolet in Mason City for over thirty years until his health required him to retire early. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, camping, playing music on the jukebox and just being around the ones he loved. He also enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers and the Iowa State Cyclones play. He lived every day to the fullest despite his daily struggles with ALS. He will be missed by many and his laugh will be heard for years to come.