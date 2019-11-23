Jim Lawton
July 11, 1945 - November 20, 2019
Jim Lawton, 74, of Ackley, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Aplington. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Sunday at the church. The Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley is assisting the family.
James Alan Lawton was born on July 11, 1945 in Iowa Falls, Iowa to Maurice and Margaret (Kelsey) Lawton. He graduated from Ackley-Geneva High School. In 1963, Jim was united in marriage to Elaine Schipper and they later divorced. Then, on August 2, 1997, Jim married LaVonne Kost. He worked for Farmland, Peoples Service Waste Water in Ackley and Humboldt and was the Public Works Director in Aplington.
Jim enjoyed fast-pitch softball, bowling, golfing, riding in RAGBRAI and attending all of his grandchildren's activities. He umped for softball, was on the football chain gang, drove the bus for the school's athletic events and collected pop-tabs for the Ronald McDonald House.
Jim is survived by his wife LaVonne of Ackley, his children Andrea (Kevin) Wilson of Britt, Colette (Ryan) Ubben of St. Ansgar and Diane (Stacey) Miller of Dumont, stepchildren Shane (Wendi) Schipper of Bristow, Travis (Traci) Schipper of Urbandale and Trish (Joe) Bradfield of Cedar Falls, 8 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, brothers Terry (Laura) Lawton of Palmdale, CA and Neil (Denise) Lawton of Inwood and his sister Beth (Tim) Sproud of Cook, MN.
He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Maurice Lawton, sister Gayle Lawton, father and mother-in-law Elizabeth and Arnold Kost, two brothers-in-law Donald and Dennis Kost, two step-brothers-in-law Arnet and Ronald Howes.
