Jim Frank

July 12, 1954-October 12, 2022

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Jim Frank, loving husband, father of two and papa to four, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 in El Dorado Hills, CA.

Jim Frank was born July 12, 1954 in Mason City, IA to Joseph and JoAnn (née Davies) Frank. He attended Mason City High School where he was a star baseball player for the Mohawks and obtained the nickname “Showboat” for his flashy skills as shortstop. Jim was so honored to be part of the 1972 Hall of Fame baseball team. When he was not playing ball, he could be found hunting and fishing with his brothers or causing mayhem around town. He also met the love of his life and number one fan, Debbie (née Sherwood), his junior year of high school. After graduating in 1972, Jim attended NIAAC where he obtained his associates degree in Criminal Justice. After several years of dating, Jim and Debbie finally tied the knot on June 11th, 1977 and were able to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary before Jim passed away. In December 1979, Jim welcomed his first daughter, Amanda and in June 1984, his second daughter, Michele (Mikki).

Jim will always be known as a hard working man. He started sweeping floors at Payless Cashways and climbed the corporate ladder to Vice President of Purchasing for several large lumber companies including Reserve Supply, Coast to Coast, BMA, Wickes, and finally BMC where he retired in 2016. Because of Jim's desire to succeed, he had the opportunity to move his family around the country to Minnesota, Colorado, South Carolina, and ultimately California where he was able to spend the last 27 years.

Jim was rewarded richly in his profession and was able to partake in once in a lifetime trips all over the world that included cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska, international fishing trips, and unimaginable golfing excursions. Through the connections Jim made during his career, he had the good fortune of meeting Sugar Ray Leonard, Terry Bradshaw, Archie Manning, Chi-Chi Rodriguez, Magic Johnson, Rocky Bleier, and his childhood baseball idol, Mickey Mantle.

When Jim was not working, he could be found watching the Denver Broncos or New York Yankees or just spending time with his beloved family. He was the happiest when he was with Debbie, his two daughters, and four amazing grandkids. Jim made a special impact on everyone he met and will be missed by so many.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and JoAnn, and brothers, Gary and Donnie. He is survived by his wife, Debbie, two daughters, Amanda (Tony) Lai, Michele (Dan) Bauer, four grandchildren, Brayden and Ashley Lai, Mikenzie and Drake Bauer, brother Jackie Frank, and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life for Jim Frank will be held at a later date.