Jill Walker

March 14, 1961-December 16 2022

Jill Cathleen Stumo the daughter of John and Jo (Joan Rabe) Stumo was born March 14, 1961 in Ft Knox KY. She shared her birthdate with the grandmother she never met, Lillian Stumo.

Jill was active in Girl Scouts and 4-H. She was left handed but mastered cutting and sewing with the proper tools. She was a farm girl who explored the countryside, helped with chores, learned to bake early and became a great cook. Jill was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed quilting, camping, biking, traveling, reading and gardening. Jill graduated from Northwood Kensett High School in 1979 and attended Hamilton Business college.

Jill worked various jobs but her favorite was waitressing at the Viking Restaurant on their famous fish fry night. She was featured in an article by the food critic for the St Paul Pioneer Press. He described her saying she "served us as if we were guests in her family's farm home."

While receiving treatments for breast cancer, Jill was also diagnosed with ALS. It progressed much faster than anticipated. Jill passed away December 16, 2022. She is survived by her parents, her daughter Joyce (Richard) Sanchez, grandchildren Ronin and Rayna Sanchez and Harley Sorensen. She was preceded in death by her son Jon in 2020, her grandparents Nellie Rabe and Peter and Lillian Stumo.

A memorial service for Jill and Jon will be held at a later date.