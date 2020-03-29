Jill A. Miller

She had many hobbies from scrap booking to quilting, but her true passion was cross stitching, one project is on display at the Clear Lake Fire Station, and many of her projects she would gift to family and friends. She loved sitting on the back porch with her best buddy, Titan, listening to music and enjoying the company of family and friends. Jill's favorite holidays of the year were Christmas and Fourth of July. She always had the excitement of a child during Christmas time and had the “magic” touch for decorating the tree. She will be remembered for playing “The Stars and Stripes Forever” as loud as she could to get everyone in the house awake to enjoy the Fourth of July.