Jewell Robert Losee Sr.

Jewell was born on August 14, 1925, in Marble Rock, IA, to Lyndon and Mabel (Golly) Losee. He married Violet Huntley, and to this union 10 children were born. In October of 1943, Jewell enlisted into the US Navy during WW2. During his service, he was involved with atomic bomb testing. He loved to tinker with anything he could get his hands on, and was considered a “Picker” by the family. Jewell was very much loved by everyone; he gained himself the nickname, “Grandpa Bear”, to which he was called quite often.