Jewel Anne Porter
July 17, 1933 - July 14, 2023
Jewel Anne Porter, the daughter of Lester and Mildred Hendrickson, passed away at 2:42 PM on July 14, 2023.
Jewel was born July 17, 1933, in Grinnell, Iowa. She grew up on her parent's farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse with her older siblings, Lorna and Wayne, before leaving to attend Iowa State University. Once there, she studied child development, received her Master's Degree, and fueled a lifelong support of all things Cyclone. She worked as a kindergarten teacher and then as a docent at the MacNider Art Museum. Jewel married the love of her life, Dr. Samuel David Porter (deceased 2019), in 1956. They settled in Mason City, where Jewel was an active community member for over four decades and built an amazing group of lifelong friends. With her husband, she lovingly and selflessly raised their four children, Minda (Ben) Breed, Samuel (Julie) Porter, Kent (Virginia) Porter, and Daniel (Laura) Porter, as well as later loved their nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren (all surviving). She was immensely proud of her kids and their growing families.She spent the last decade of her life at Edgewater, a care facility in West Des Moines, living close to old friends, with great care and frequent visits from family. Jewel lived a life surrounded by love and kindness and, in a final act of giving, brought her entire family to town for her 90th birthday just before her passing. The intent to celebrate her birthday turned into celebrating her beautiful life and reunion with her husband. This also allowed her family to support her through her final moments and each other in this time of grief.
A private Celebration of Life was held on July 15, 2023. In lieu of flowers, to support one of Jewel's most beloved causes, donations may be made to the MacNider Art Museum at 303 2nd St SE Mason City, IA 50401. Jewel will be remembered for her shining spirit. We are all the better for having had her in our lives and luckier to be loved by such a generous and devoted jewel. There indeed could not be a more fitting name. Like Sam before her, Jewel's commitment to donate her body to Creighton University School of Medicine to further the training of future physicians and science has been honored by her family.