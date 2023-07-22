Jewel was born July 17, 1933, in Grinnell, Iowa. She grew up on her parent's farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse with her older siblings, Lorna and Wayne, before leaving to attend Iowa State University. Once there, she studied child development, received her Master's Degree, and fueled a lifelong support of all things Cyclone. She worked as a kindergarten teacher and then as a docent at the MacNider Art Museum. Jewel married the love of her life, Dr. Samuel David Porter (deceased 2019), in 1956. They settled in Mason City, where Jewel was an active community member for over four decades and built an amazing group of lifelong friends. With her husband, she lovingly and selflessly raised their four children, Minda (Ben) Breed, Samuel (Julie) Porter, Kent (Virginia) Porter, and Daniel (Laura) Porter, as well as later loved their nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren (all surviving). She was immensely proud of her kids and their growing families.She spent the last decade of her life at Edgewater, a care facility in West Des Moines, living close to old friends, with great care and frequent visits from family. Jewel lived a life surrounded by love and kindness and, in a final act of giving, brought her entire family to town for her 90th birthday just before her passing. The intent to celebrate her birthday turned into celebrating her beautiful life and reunion with her husband. This also allowed her family to support her through her final moments and each other in this time of grief.